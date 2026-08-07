Global Stocks Surge Amid Earnings Optimism and AI Enthusiasm
Global stocks experienced their strongest weekly gain since May, fueled by investor optimism over earnings growth and AI developments. Despite tensions in the Middle East, the MSCI All-World index rose 2.4%, with technology and drugmaker shares boosting Europe's STOXX 600. Key focus remains on U.S. jobs data affecting interest rate outlook.
- Country:
- United States
Global stocks have recorded their most significant weekly gain since May, driven by investor optimism about strong earnings growth and enthusiasm for advancements in AI technology. This surge has helped dampen concerns surrounding the Middle East conflict.
The MSCI All-World index climbed by 2.4% this week, marking the most substantial rise in three months. On Friday, European technology and pharmaceutical shares significantly boosted the STOXX 600, which rose 0.6% that day and 2% for the week.
Investor attention is now focused on crucial U.S. payroll data, expected to influence interest rate decisions. Markets are split on the Federal Reserve's next move, making the economic data even more critical in shaping outlooks amidst this volatile environment.
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