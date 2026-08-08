FSSAI Cracks Down on Diageo for Misleading Whiskey Labels

India's food safety regulator has accused Diageo of misleading consumers about the maturation process of its Royal Challenge Whisky. According to a confidential notice, much of the whisky was not matured in American oak casks as claimed. The FSSAI has banned certain products for improper flavoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 14:32 IST
FSSAI Cracks Down on Diageo for Misleading Whiskey Labels
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a serious warning to Diageo, the global liquor giant, for allegedly misleading consumers with its Royal Challenge Whisky label. The label claimed the whisky was matured in American oak casks, but according to the FSSAI notice, most of it was not.

This July 20 notice comes amid an ongoing crackdown on inaccurate labeling within the alcohol industry. The FSSAI also announced a ban on some spirits for using artificial flavoring instead of proper aging processes, a move that has sparked legal challenges from the $40 billion Indian alcohol industry.

Diageo India has responded by committing to high-quality standards and engaging with the FSSAI to resolve labeling issues. Meanwhile, the company's Royal Challenge Whisky remains one of its top-selling products in India, highlighting the financial implications of the regulatory actions.

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