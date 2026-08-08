Sharks: Ocean Sentinels in Hurricane Forecasting

Sharks tagged with sensors are providing valuable ocean data to help forecast hurricanes. University of Delaware researchers are using sharks as mobile monitors, collecting data on ocean temperatures that influence storm intensity. This innovative approach could lead to better hurricane predictions, enhancing coastal resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 14:30 IST
Sharks: Ocean Sentinels in Hurricane Forecasting
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  • United States

From the sinister shark of "Jaws" to the whirlwind predators of "Sharknado," films have historically cast sharks as objects of terror. However, when a shark glides through the U.S. East Coast waters, it might be doing more than hunting; it could be contributing to hurricane research.

University of Delaware scientists are investigating if sharks can be near-real-time ocean-data gathering agents, equipped with sensors that relay crucial oceanic and atmospheric information. These electronic tags measure conductivity, temperature, and depth, offering vital data as sharks navigate their marine environment.

The project envisions sharks as carriers of instruments critical for hurricane research, targeting species that frequently surface to ensure effective satellite communication. Researchers are optimistic about improving hurricane forecasts, thereby enhancing the preparedness of coastal communities.

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