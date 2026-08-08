Russian Forces Secure Key Settlement in Kharkiv
Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its forces have captured the settlement of Ivanivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. Independent verification of this development by Reuters was not possible, and there has been no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities regarding the incident.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry reported on Saturday that Russian forces have successfully taken control of the settlement of Ivanivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
Efforts by Reuters to independently verify the battlefield developments have yet to yield confirmation.
At the time of the report, there has been no official comment from Ukrainian authorities regarding these claims.
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