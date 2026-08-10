Shein's Vietnam Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Global Trade Challenges

Chinese ultra-fast fashion retailer Shein once had big plans for Vietnam, leasing vast warehouse facilities near Ho Chi Minh City as part of a strategy to pivot manufacturing away from China. Yet, just a year into this grand experiment, those plans are unraveling.

Faced with U.S. trade policy shifts, including the end of duty exemptions for small parcels, and high tariffs, Shein's gamble on Vietnam is faltering. The company is downsizing operations, reducing warehouse lease area and laying off employees. This sharp change highlights Shein’s reliance on Chinese suppliers, who maintain a speed and cost efficiency unmatched by their Vietnamese counterparts.

With orders dwindling, many suppliers have returned to China, echoing the challenges of finding labor willing to work under similar terms. The narrative signals a shifting focus back to Shein's roots, with the company's Hong Kong IPO and renewed investment in its Chinese supply chain.