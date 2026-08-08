Thailand Secures Semi-final Spot With Dominant Victory

Thailand clinched their place in the ASEAN Championship semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Myanmar, topping Group B. Malaysia also advanced with a 1-0 win over the Philippines. Thailand will face Singapore, and Malaysia will encounter Vietnam in the next stage of the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 21:45 IST
Thailand Secures Semi-final Spot With Dominant Victory
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Thailand secured their place in the ASEAN Championship semi-finals with a decisive 2-0 triumph over Myanmar in Bangkok. Their perfect group stage performance ensures they top Group B, setting up a semi-final clash with Singapore, four-time champions of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Malaysia clinched the second spot in the standings after Gunalan Pavithran’s 16th-minute header earned them a 1-0 win over the Philippines. This victory allowed Malaysia to advance, despite trailing Thailand by three points.

Malaysia will meet defending champions Vietnam in their semi-final matches, beginning in Kuala Lumpur. The final showdown is structured as a home-and-away series, commencing on August 22 and concluding on August 26.

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