Vietnam and Singapore Secure Semi-Final Spots in Thrilling ASEAN Championship

In a dynamic display of football, Vietnam, the defending champions, secured a 3-1 victory over Cambodia to advance to the semi-finals of the ASEAN Championship.

Striker Nguyen Dinh Bac was pivotal, netting twice and ensuring Vietnam topped Group A, defeating Cambodia in Hanoi.

In another fixture, Singapore edged into the semi-finals with a 1-1 draw against Indonesia, securing their spot in the last four.