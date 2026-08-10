China Shock 2.0: Export Surge Amid Domestic Slump

China is actively exporting to revitalize its stalling domestic economy, causing disruption dubbed as 'China Shock 2.0' by Western nations. This move is spurring international trade conflicts yet simultaneously benefiting key domestic sectors.

Strong exports contrast with China's weak internal growth, showcasing strategic policy choices. This year saw massive export surpluses despite low GDP and retail sales growth, emphasizing China’s bid to command advanced manufacturing markets, particularly in electric vehicles and green tech.

Europe responds with sectoral tariffs amid fears of industrial job threats, while the US continues imposing tariffs. Meanwhile, Chinese companies are adapting by enhancing global manufacturing bases to evade trade hitches. This deliberate globalization phase crafts potential economic winners and losers in China’s economy.