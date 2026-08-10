Patil Automation Boosts Stake in Mii Robotics to Enhance Defense Solutions

Patil Automation Limited (NSE: PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a major player in automation services, has announced its Board's approval of acquiring an additional 10% equity in Mii Robotics Private Limited. This strategic move boosts Patil Automation’s stake in Mii Robotics from 60% to 70%, reflecting its commitment to enhancing capabilities in the defense automation segment.

Mii Robotics, established in 2017 and based in Pune, specializes in automation solutions for grinding and processing within the defense industry. Known for its expertise in defense automation projects, the company offers comprehensive services, including consultancy and technical support, in high-value sectors like artillery shell handling and bullet manufacturing lines.

Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director of Patil Automation, emphasized the significant opportunities within the defense sector for advanced automation. By increasing its stake, Patil Automation aims to leverage Mii Robotics' technological prowess and fortify its position in this burgeoning market segment, seeking enhanced operational synergies and sustainable customer value.