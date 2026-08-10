Indian Athletes Shine at Commonwealth Games: PM Modi Praises Heroes

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh's victory over a Pakistani opponent at the Commonwealth Games 2026 held personal significance, as he triumphed on Kargil Vijay Diwas. During a recent meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jadumani recollected his win and dedicated it to the heroes of the Indian Army.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with India's talented medalists from the Commonwealth Games at his New Delhi residence. In a heartfelt discussion, he praised Jadumani for his powerful 5-0 victory and the symbolic dedication to Kargil heroes, underscoring the bout's added glory.

Mirabai Chanu, another gold medalist from the games, also shared her emotional journey with Modi. Despite narrowly missing out at the Olympics, Chanu clinched her third Commonwealth gold and shared her sense of national pride, which moved PM Modi during their interaction.