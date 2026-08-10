IDB Approves $60m for Digital Healthcare in Argentina’s Río Negro

Around 320,000 people in Argentina's Río Negro province are expected to gain better access to healthcare through a new digital transformation programme backed by up to US$60 million in financing from the Inter-American Development Bank.

The project will modernise technology across the province's public healthcare system while expanding access to specialist services for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer. Río Negro covers a large geographic area, making distance a significant challenge for patients who need consultations or follow-up care that may currently require travelling to major urban centres.

Telehealth to Bring Specialist Care Closer to Patients

Telehealth will form a central part of the programme, allowing people in remote communities to access consultations and ongoing care without making lengthy journeys for services that can be delivered digitally. Interactive online portals will also be developed for patients and healthcare professionals, creating new ways to manage information and maintain connections between different parts of the health system.

Artificial intelligence-based tools are expected to complement these services by supporting diagnosis, clinical monitoring and continuity of care. The investment is designed to give healthcare professionals better digital resources rather than simply introducing new technology without connecting it to everyday patient services.

IDB Group Representative in Argentina Viviana Alva-Hart said digital transformation could bring higher-quality healthcare closer to people regardless of where they live, while supporting more timely, integrated and patient-focused care throughout Río Negro.

Hospitals and Health Centres Set for Technology Upgrades

Part of the financing will be used to strengthen technological infrastructure in hospitals and primary healthcare centres, alongside the development of digital health platforms and improvements to existing models for delivering care.

Río Negro Governor Alberto Weretilneck said the investment would support faster and more integrated healthcare across the province by improving technology available within hospitals and local health centres.

Digital services will be developed according to international accessibility standards so people with disabilities can use the new platforms more easily, an important consideration as the province moves more consultations, information and healthcare processes into digital environments.

Focus on Cancer, Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

The programme will place particular attention on preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and different forms of cancer, including breast cancer. Earlier diagnosis and stronger follow-up systems could help healthcare teams identify patients who need additional care and maintain treatment across different facilities.

The operation is the second under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects known as "Digital Transformation in Health," which supports efforts to modernise public healthcare systems across Argentina's provinces.

The IDB financing carries a 25-year maturity and a 5.5-year grace period, with an interest rate based on SOFR. For Río Negro, the investment combines those long-term financial resources with technology designed to reduce the impact of distance on healthcare access for residents who depend entirely on the public system.