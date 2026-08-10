Inflation Surge in Egypt: Urban Consumers Hit Hard

In July, Egypt's urban consumer inflation climbed to 14.9%, up from 14.3% in June, according to official data from state statistics agency CAPMAS. This rise highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Egyptian consumers amid fluctuating economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 12:05 IST
Inflation Surge in Egypt: Urban Consumers Hit Hard
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant economic development, Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation surged to 14.9% in July, indicating a substantial increase from the previous 14.3% recorded in June.

The data, released by the state statistics agency CAPMAS, underscores growing economic pressures facing urban consumers.

This inflation uptick reflects broader economic challenges as the country grapples with fluctuating financial conditions.

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