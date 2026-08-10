Shots Fired: Gun Control Debate Reignites in Thailand

A gunman was arrested after opening fire at a government office near Thailand's capital, days after a tragic school shooting that renewed calls for stricter gun controls. The incidents prompted Thailand's Prime Minister to announce measures, including enhanced school safety protocols and tougher enforcement of firearm regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 12:05 IST
Shots Fired: Gun Control Debate Reignites in Thailand
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A gunman was apprehended after firing at a local government office on the outskirts of Thailand's capital, as per officials. This incident comes shortly after a deadly school shooting in the same province, spurring a gun control debate.

The suspected shooter, a former lawmaker, targeted a senior provincial official and his driver, resulting in two hospitalizations, according to Major General Dejrapee Kongdee, commander of Nonthaburi police. The country is still dealing with the aftermath of a 14-year-old's rampage that left nine dead and over 20 injured, marking Thailand's worst mass shooting in four years.

On Monday, students returned to classrooms amid increased security, including metal detectors, as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul committed to stricter gun control measures following the school's tragedy. The Thai Education Ministry aims to introduce new safety protocols, addressing mental health and emergency responses, within three months.

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