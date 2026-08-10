Dar es Salaam Launches BRT Phase II to Cut Travel Times

Thousands of people travelling through Mbagala and surrounding parts of Dar es Salaam are getting faster and more reliable public transport following the official launch of the city's Bus Rapid Transit Phase II project, a major investment that has already cut journey times along one of the Tanzanian capital's busiest corridors.

Tanzanian President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan and African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah officially launched the project on 7 August, travelling along Kilwa Road aboard one of the new buses as residents, traders, business owners and young people gathered to mark the opening. Passenger services started in October 2025, allowing commuters to experience the new system before the formal launch.

Journey Times Fall From 90 Minutes to Around 30

The new BRT corridor provides 20.3 kilometres of dedicated road infrastructure running from Mbagala through Kilwa and Kawawa roads towards the city centre, where it connects with the first phase of Dar es Salaam's bus network.

Commuters who previously spent around 90 minutes travelling along the route can now complete the journey in roughly 30 minutes, returning valuable time to people who travel daily for work, education, business and family commitments. Passenger numbers have tripled since services began, reaching about 90,000 people per day, with further growth expected as the system moves towards full capacity.

The infrastructure includes 26 passenger stations, two flyovers, a large bus depot, two off-road terminals, four feeder stations and a pedestrian bridge, alongside improvements designed to make journeys safer and more convenient for pedestrians and other road users.

President Suluhu Hassan described comprehensive transport as an important part of national development, with the project forming part of a broader mobility plan for Dar es Salaam and future improvements elsewhere in Tanzania.

$155m Investment Supports Cleaner Public Transport

The African Development Bank Group and Africa Growing Together Fund provided $155 million to finance the project, which was implemented by the Tanzania National Roads Agency, TANROADS.

Once the system reaches full operation, its fleet is expected to include 250 clean-energy buses. Greenhouse gas emissions along the corridor are projected to fall by 76% annually, from about 250 tonnes to 60 tonnes, combining improved public transport with cleaner urban mobility.

Students are also receiving dedicated bus services, addressing a daily challenge for young passengers who previously had to compete with large morning crowds and sometimes arrived late for school. Easier connections are expected to improve access to healthcare, markets and employment while reducing congestion across heavily travelled parts of the city.

BRT Network Opens Door to Further Expansion

The benefits extend beyond new roads, stations and buses, with the construction phase creating employment and women accounting for 13% of the project workforce. Road safety initiatives, technical training and stronger institutional capacity were also included in the programme.

President Suluhu Hassan has announced plans to continue expanding Dar es Salaam's BRT network and extend services towards the neighbouring Coast Region, building on infrastructure created through the first two phases.

The African Development Bank currently has an active portfolio of about $4 billion across 30 operations in Tanzania, with infrastructure representing roughly 81% of its commitments as the country invests in transport, energy, water and regional connections.

For Mbagala residents, the most immediate change is simpler: shorter journeys, more orderly boarding and less of each day spent trying to get through traffic.