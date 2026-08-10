South Korea and U.S. Gear Up for Major Military Drills Amid Rising Tensions

South Korea and the United States are set to undertake significant joint military exercises from August 17 to 27, as both nations prepare to counter the evolving threats posed by North Korea.

The exercises, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, will incorporate strategies for dealing with drones, GPS disruptions, and cyberattacks. This move reflects the need to adapt to the changing nature of warfare, according to Colonel Ryan Donald, director of public affairs for the Combined Forces Command.

In the backdrop of escalating tensions, North Korea continues its military advancements, including missile tests, which it claims are provoked by such military exercises. The drills highlight the ongoing friction between the Koreas and the persistent geopolitical challenges they face.