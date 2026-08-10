Painful Reforms: Impact on Nigerians Amid Investor Optimism

Nigeria grapples with contrasting realities as citizens endure rising costs while investors express optimism over government reforms. Grace Adama, a health NGO worker in Abuja, highlights the struggle of affording daily necessities despite earning nearly double the minimum wage.

The government, led by President Bola Tinubu, introduced measures like fuel subsidy removals and naira devaluation, aiming to revive the fiscal standing. However, citizens face soaring costs for staples, including jollof rice, and petrol prices that have surged sixfold.

While financial markets flourish, with the Lagos stock exchange up 60% this year, ordinary Nigerians see limited benefits. Persistent inflation and high interest rates curtail economic growth, leading to widespread dissatisfaction and a fragmented opposition unable to effectively challenge the current administration.