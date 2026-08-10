Opposition Ramps Up Criticism with Creative Protest Against Government Policies

Amid mounting tensions in Parliament, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury creatively critiqued government supporters with 'Modiya Bindu' spectacles, highlighting neglected national issues. Concurrently, opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, amped up challenges on the government's legislative approach and response to alleged embezzlement and student protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 13:33 IST
Opposition Ramps Up Criticism with Creative Protest Against Government Policies
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to spotlight pressing national issues, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Monday brandished a pair of spectacles, dubbed 'Modiya Bindu,' intended as symbolic 'medical treatment' for government supporters she termed 'andhbhakts.' Chowdhury criticized the current administration for neglecting critical governance concerns in favor of praise.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury stated, "These are glasses for the treatment of those 'andhbhakts'... They don't see the theft issue; they don't see the bridge collapsing; they don't see the NEET exam issue; they only offer praise." Her comments preceded the introduction of key legislative bills in the Lok Sabha amidst opposition uproar and subsequent adjournment due to protests.

The parliamentary session has faced consistent disruptions with notable leaders like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and CPI(M) MP John Brittas demanding explanations from the government on various contentious issues including the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple funds and the crackdown on student protests at Jantar Mantar.

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