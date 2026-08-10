Opposition Ramps Up Criticism with Creative Protest Against Government Policies

In a bid to spotlight pressing national issues, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Monday brandished a pair of spectacles, dubbed 'Modiya Bindu,' intended as symbolic 'medical treatment' for government supporters she termed 'andhbhakts.' Chowdhury criticized the current administration for neglecting critical governance concerns in favor of praise.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury stated, "These are glasses for the treatment of those 'andhbhakts'... They don't see the theft issue; they don't see the bridge collapsing; they don't see the NEET exam issue; they only offer praise." Her comments preceded the introduction of key legislative bills in the Lok Sabha amidst opposition uproar and subsequent adjournment due to protests.

The parliamentary session has faced consistent disruptions with notable leaders like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and CPI(M) MP John Brittas demanding explanations from the government on various contentious issues including the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple funds and the crackdown on student protests at Jantar Mantar.