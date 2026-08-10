Night Harvest Revolution: Catalonia's Record Grape Picking

In the pre-dawn hours, workers at a winery northwest of Barcelona begin grape picking, illuminating vineyards with headlamps and carrying secateurs. This shift in routine is due to Catalonia's earliest grape harvest ever recorded, prompted by the searing summer heat.

Located in Anoia, the Gramona winery has started its harvest weeks ahead of the usual schedule. Europe has experienced consecutive heatwaves with temperatures soaring above average, forcing businesses and institutions to adapt to climate change. 'The intense heat stressed not just the workers but also the plants,' said Roc Gramona, the winery's technical director.

Adapting their strategy, the winery now commences work in cooler temperatures before dawn to preserve grape quality. 'We won't return to daylight harvesting,' Gramona stated, highlighting the importance of nighttime labor. The early harvest, begun on July 22, has set a record in Catalonia, with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes now being picked for sparkling wine production.