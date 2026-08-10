Lars Gottschligg, a visionary entrepreneur, has revitalized an abandoned building in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, turning it into a futuristic energy center. The project includes solar energy harvesting and electric car charging, embodying a sustainable future.

With upcoming regional elections, Gottschligg remains unfazed by the rising popularity of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which advocates for conventional energy sources over renewables. The party's increasing support underscores economic disparities in eastern Germany, marked by shrinking populations and lower incomes, fueling the sentiment of neglect post-unification.

Amid these economic challenges, younger generations express optimism, with initiatives like a marine engineering program at the University of Rostock attracting international students. Although Gottschligg and others fear potential AfD policies, the demand for renewable energy remains strong, suggesting economic logic may prevail.