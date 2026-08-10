ADB Appoints John Jeong as New Country Director for Mongolia

The Asian Development Bank has appointed John Juhyun Jeong as its new Country Director for Mongolia, placing an experienced development and investment specialist in charge of the bank's operations as it works with the country on economic diversification, resilience and wider access to opportunities.

Jeong began his new role in Ulaanbaatar and will oversee ADB's activities across Mongolia, including delivery of the 2025–2028 country partnership strategy. The strategy focuses on helping Mongolia build an economy that is more diversified and inclusive while strengthening its ability to manage environmental, economic and social pressures.

New Director to Lead ADB's Mongolia Strategy

ADB's work in Mongolia is organised around three priorities covering diversified and inclusive growth, stronger sustainability and resilience, and greater empowerment and opportunity for people across the country.

Jeong said he plans to work closely with the Mongolian government, private businesses, development organisations and other partners to support the country's development priorities and improve living standards. His responsibilities will include guiding ADB programmes and investments while maintaining partnerships that connect public development priorities with private sector opportunities.

The bank's current strategy also aligns its activities with Mongolia's New Recovery Policy and Vision 2050, giving its projects a broader connection to the country's longer-term economic and development plans.

Jeong Brings Public and Private Sector Experience

Jeong has more than 17 years of professional experience, including nine years with ADB, and most recently worked as senior advisor to the bank's President, providing strategic advice on major institutional priorities.

His earlier work at ADB included leading private sector agribusiness investments through the Private Sector Operations Department, with Mongolia among the countries where he worked on investments. Before joining the bank, Jeong was a management consultant with McKinsey & Company in New York and Seoul and worked as a programme officer for the United Nations World Food Programme in Phnom Penh.

A Republic of Korea national, Jeong holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a master's degree in public administration in international development from Harvard Kennedy School. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University and is also a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

ADB Investments in Mongolia Reach Nearly $5 Billion

Mongolia joined ADB in 1991, beginning a development partnership that has since expanded across both public and private sector projects covering the country's economic and social priorities.

ADB has committed approximately $4.99 billion in investments to Mongolia to date, with funding directed towards sustainable and inclusive development while supporting the country's broader plans for economic growth and resilience.

Jeong will now lead the next stage of that relationship as the bank implements its 2025–2028 strategy, bringing together government cooperation, private investment and development financing as Mongolia works to diversify its economy and create opportunities across different communities.