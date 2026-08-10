Revolutionizing Solar Study: The Circular Slit Spectrometer's Major Test

Scientists in Padua have developed the Circular Slit Spectrometer, aiming to enhance solar corona studies during the August 12 eclipse. This new instrument promises faster data collection compared to traditional spectrometers, potentially benefiting communications and power networks on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 13:47 IST
Revolutionizing Solar Study: The Circular Slit Spectrometer's Major Test
  • Country:
  • Italy

In Padua, Italy, scientists are finalizing a groundbreaking instrument that could redefine solar corona studies, just in time for the August 12 eclipse.

The Circular Slit Spectrometer (CISS), set for a crucial test at Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory in Spain, promises rapid analysis of the sun's corona.

Lead researcher Federico Landini emphasizes the spectrometer's capability to capture the entire corona spectrum in one shot, marking a significant leap over old methods.

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