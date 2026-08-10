Global Stocks Rise as Iran-Oman Deal Nears Completion

Global equities advanced slightly on Monday as oil prices remained steady after Iran announced it was close to finalizing a maritime agreement with Oman concerning new shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. Investors are now focusing on upcoming U.S. inflation figures due later this week.

The continent-wide Stoxx 600 index in Europe experienced a modest 0.1% increase. Meanwhile, futures for the U.S. S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw gains of 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively. Iran declared the deal nearly complete but mentioned that reopening the waterway depends on additional concessions from the United States.

Oil prices were unchanged at $83.50 per barrel but remained significantly lower than the late April peak. Global stock markets have generally seen a strong performance recently, bolstered by robust corporate earnings and reduced expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes, following a weaker U.S. jobs report.