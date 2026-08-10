Dynamic AI Policies: Navigating the Future of Research and Publishing

As AI technologies rapidly advance, CSIR-NIScPR Director highlights the need for adaptable policies in research and publishing. There's an increased emphasis on integrating AI responsibly while maintaining human oversight and transparency. Rayasam underscores the importance of evolving institutional policies and ethical practices in the AI-driven research landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 13:41 IST
Dynamic AI Policies: Navigating the Future of Research and Publishing
Geetha Vani Rayasam, Director, CSIR-NIScPR. Image Credit: ANI

In an era defined by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), Geetha Vani Rayasam, the Director of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), has called for frequent revisions of AI-related policies in research and publishing. Speaking at PubliCon 2026, she stressed the necessity for dynamic policy-making to keep pace with evolving AI capabilities.

While traditional policymaking aimed for longevity, Rayasam argued that today’s fast-evolving AI landscape demands policies that adapt every few months. She noted that the primary challenge is not whether AI should be used, but how to integrate it responsibly while preserving essential human judgement and accountability.

Rayasam emphasized the importance of transparency in AI utilization, highlighting the need for disclosure when AI tools are extensively used in research. Despite advancements in AI detection tools for plagiarism, she acknowledged that ensuring research integrity requires more than technology, calling for heightened awareness and ethics training among academics.

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