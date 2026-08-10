Airtel's Strategic Alliance with ITI Limited: Pioneering India's Digital Transformation

Airtel Business and ITI Limited partner to boost India's digital transformation. The collaboration aims to enhance enterprise connectivity, cyber resilience, and legacy modernization through cloud, AI, IoT, and next-gen connectivity, addressing increasing demands for secure digital infrastructure amidst rising cybersecurity threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 12:31 IST
Airtel's Strategic Alliance with ITI Limited: Pioneering India's Digital Transformation
Bharti Airtel logo (Image: X/@airtelnews). Image Credit: ANI

Airtel Business, the enterprise division of Bharti Airtel, has forged a strategic partnership with ITI Limited to drive digital transformation for Indian enterprises. The collaboration seeks to enhance cyber resilience and modernize legacy systems, amid increasing adoption of technologies like cloud, AI, and IoT.

Amid a growing demand for secure digital infrastructure, businesses face challenges from aging technology and escalating cybersecurity threats. The partnership leverages Airtel's connectivity solutions and ITI's technology expertise to deliver scalable digital offerings, including enterprise connectivity, data centers, and IoT services.

Key focus areas include secure data center services for regulated sectors, AI-driven analytics, and robust cybersecurity solutions. ITI Limited's leadership emphasizes the combined strengths in identifying customer needs, while Airtel Business aims to create resilient, regulatory-compliant infrastructure to support India's digital growth.

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