Airtel's Strategic Alliance with ITI Limited: Pioneering India's Digital Transformation

Airtel Business, the enterprise division of Bharti Airtel, has forged a strategic partnership with ITI Limited to drive digital transformation for Indian enterprises. The collaboration seeks to enhance cyber resilience and modernize legacy systems, amid increasing adoption of technologies like cloud, AI, and IoT.

Amid a growing demand for secure digital infrastructure, businesses face challenges from aging technology and escalating cybersecurity threats. The partnership leverages Airtel's connectivity solutions and ITI's technology expertise to deliver scalable digital offerings, including enterprise connectivity, data centers, and IoT services.

Key focus areas include secure data center services for regulated sectors, AI-driven analytics, and robust cybersecurity solutions. ITI Limited's leadership emphasizes the combined strengths in identifying customer needs, while Airtel Business aims to create resilient, regulatory-compliant infrastructure to support India's digital growth.