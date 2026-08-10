Russian Athletics Challenges Sanctions at CAS to Reclaim International Arena

Russian Athletics has filed a legal challenge with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against sanctions by World Athletics. These sanctions prevent Russian athletes from competing internationally due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The federation argues the restrictions hinder their athletic development and representation in international sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:09 IST
Russian Athletics Challenges Sanctions at CAS to Reclaim International Arena
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Athletics has taken its battle to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, contesting the sanctions imposed by World Athletics that have sidelined Russian athletes from global competitions.

The federation claims these restrictions violate its rights and impede its capability to represent Russian athletes on the international stage. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Athletics has excluded Russian and Belarusian athletes, citing both the conflict and broader integrity concerns.

Boris Yaryshevskiy, Russian Athletics' chief executive, described the sanctions as unprecedented and detrimental to the sport's development in Russia. Despite this setback, the federation is preparing further legal measures to challenge these restrictions.

TRENDING

1
Libya's Central Bank Governor Resigns Amid Political Division

Libya's Central Bank Governor Resigns Amid Political Division

Libya
2
Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Canada
3
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

India
4
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026