Russian Athletics Challenges Sanctions at CAS to Reclaim International Arena
Russian Athletics has filed a legal challenge with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against sanctions by World Athletics. These sanctions prevent Russian athletes from competing internationally due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The federation argues the restrictions hinder their athletic development and representation in international sports.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Athletics has taken its battle to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, contesting the sanctions imposed by World Athletics that have sidelined Russian athletes from global competitions.
The federation claims these restrictions violate its rights and impede its capability to represent Russian athletes on the international stage. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, World Athletics has excluded Russian and Belarusian athletes, citing both the conflict and broader integrity concerns.
Boris Yaryshevskiy, Russian Athletics' chief executive, described the sanctions as unprecedented and detrimental to the sport's development in Russia. Despite this setback, the federation is preparing further legal measures to challenge these restrictions.
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