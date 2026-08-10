Unrest in Jharkhand: Youths Clash Over Exam Scandal

In Jharkhand, India, a large-scale demonstration by youth protesters was met with tear gas, batons, and water cannons wielded by police forces. The protest centered on allegations of malpractice in civil service examinations, as shown in TV footage. Protesters, seeking reform, faced heightened security while escalating their demands.

The outcry began late last month, following similar protests in Delhi over exam paper leaks that led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Demonstrations underscored widespread anger at corruption and unemployment. Protesters in Jharkhand called for reforms, including revamping the state's examination process and an investigation by federal police.

On Monday, protesters converged on the state legislature in Ranchi, overcoming barricades and clashing with police. Ranchi police chief Paras Rana emphasized the need for peace, stating, "We showed minimal aggression... Your demands are reaching the government." The state government engaged in discussions with the protesters, indicating that many demands were being addressed.