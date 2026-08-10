Zuckerberg Advocates for Open-Source AI to Compete with China

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, is advocating for the U.S. to lower barriers for open-source AI development to maintain competitiveness with Chinese companies. Meta introduces Muse Glimmer, an AI model designed to operate on personal computers, emphasizing the importance of open-weight models to avoid concentration of AI power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:15 IST
Zuckerberg Advocates for Open-Source AI to Compete with China
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Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, has called for the United States to lessen restrictions on open-source AI to better compete with Chinese tech firms. As Meta releases its new open-weight model, Muse Glimmer, Zuckerberg emphasizes the importance of democratizing AI technology.

Muse Glimmer is tailored to operate agentic tasks on personal devices, differing from larger AI models by rivals, and symbolizes Meta's commitment to spreading AI access rather than centralizing its power. The new model sets a precedent amidst growing concerns over cybersecurity and AI expenses.

Highlighting competitive pressures, Zuckerberg notes that Chinese companies lead in open-weight models, whereas prominent U.S. models remain closed-weight. With recent policy discussions under the spotlight, Meta is set to release further open-weight models in alignment with their strategy to diffuse AI innovations widely.

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