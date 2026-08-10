Tensions Surge as Iran Locks Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S. Naval Standoff

In a high-stakes diplomatic maneuver, Iran declared the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for global energy trade, in defiance of the U.S. naval blockade. Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, highlighted at a press briefing that reopening the passage is contingent on a cessation of U.S. military activities.

Baghaei pointed squarely at the U.S. and Israel, accusing them of military aggression that justifies the strait's closure. He urged the U.S. to halt what he labeled 'destructive actions,' emphasizing that negotiations could only proceed once American forces cease their naval blockade, crucial for global oil and LNG transport.

While Iran continues bilateral maritime conversations with Oman, tensions continue with no current negotiations with Washington. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated the prerequisite of U.S. compliance with previous agreements before dialogue can resume, indicating ongoing diplomatic challenges in the region.