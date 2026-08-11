Nakashima Breezes Into Canadian Open Semi-Finals

American tennis player Brandon Nakashima defeated Italy’s Luciano Darderi to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final at the Canadian Open. Nakashima won 6-2 6-3 in Montreal, exploiting Darderi's errors, to secure this career milestone. Adverse weather had delayed the men's quarter-finals by a day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 23:54 IST
Nakashima Breezes Into Canadian Open Semi-Finals
  • Country:
  • Canada

In an impressive display at the Canadian Open, American tennis player Brandon Nakashima overcame Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-3, securing his first-ever spot in an ATP Masters 1000 semi-final.

Nakashima's victory in Montreal showcased his powerful serve, as he delivered 11 aces, and his strategic game plan led to crucial break points. Darderi struggled to maintain his composure, ultimately succumbing to Nakashima's persistent attacks.

The men's quarter-finals, delayed by inclement weather, featured a lineup missing notable names due to scheduling strains, but Nakashima capitalized on his opportunity to shine on the Canadian stage.

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