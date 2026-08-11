Middle East Oil Output Faces Long Road to Recovery Post-Conflict

Oil producers in the Middle East will likely face challenges in restoring output to pre-conflict levels by 2027. Ongoing disruptions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, have led to sharp reductions in production, impacting global supply and causing price increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 23:56 IST
Middle East Oil Output Faces Long Road to Recovery Post-Conflict
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The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that Middle Eastern oil producers may struggle to regain pre-conflict output levels by the end of 2027, despite potential normalization of trade patterns by early next year.

Significant disruptions, including attacks on energy infrastructure, have slowed production rates, affecting global oil supply and driving prices to their highest in years. In July, approximately 5.5 million barrels of Middle Eastern oil per day, making up over 5% of global consumption, were sidelined due to logistical challenges around the Strait of Hormuz.

Although an increase in shipments is anticipated from September, a recovery to full pre-conflict levels is delayed, with 600,000 barrels per day possibly shut in through 2027. The EIA's revised forecasts now anticipate Brent crude prices averaging $86.81 a barrel in 2026, with expectations of a decline in 2027 as production stabilizes.

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