Ukraine Proposes Peace Plan to U.S. Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that proposals to end the war with Russia have been given to U.S. negotiators. He emphasized the role the United States could play in bolstering Ukraine's defense, particularly with air defense, and pressuring Russia to push for an end to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 23:52 IST
Ukraine Proposes Peace Plan to U.S. Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bid to end the prolonged conflict with Russia, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that proposals have been submitted to U.S. negotiators. He shared this development during his nightly addressed to the nation.

Zelenskiy highlighted the potential role of the United States in reinforcing Ukraine's defense capabilities, particularly through improving air defense systems. The president also called on the U.S. to exert pressure on Russia to shift its strategy towards ending rather than extending the ongoing war.

The over four-year-old conflict between Ukraine and Russia has seen numerous international attempts at reconciliation, but a resolution remains elusive. Zelenskiy's latest move signifies a renewed effort from Ukraine to engage major global powers in seeking peace.

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