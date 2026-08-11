Ukraine Proposes Peace Plan to U.S. Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia

In a bid to end the prolonged conflict with Russia, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Tuesday that proposals have been submitted to U.S. negotiators. He shared this development during his nightly addressed to the nation.

Zelenskiy highlighted the potential role of the United States in reinforcing Ukraine's defense capabilities, particularly through improving air defense systems. The president also called on the U.S. to exert pressure on Russia to shift its strategy towards ending rather than extending the ongoing war.

The over four-year-old conflict between Ukraine and Russia has seen numerous international attempts at reconciliation, but a resolution remains elusive. Zelenskiy's latest move signifies a renewed effort from Ukraine to engage major global powers in seeking peace.