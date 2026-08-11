Tensions Surge as Houthis Target Saudi Vessel in Red Sea

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran-aligned Houthi forces have reportedly attacked a Saudi vessel transporting military equipment in the critical shipping lane of Bab el-Mandeb, as stated by the Houthi-managed Saba news agency.

This development occurred amidst unverified reports, with no immediate confirmation from Saudi officials regarding the incident. The attack signals heightened hostilities and showcases the Houthis' capacity to threaten vital maritime routes.

On July 20, the Houthis declared intent to enforce a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, responding to what they allege is a Saudi-led siege on Yemen—claims that have been categorically denied by Riyadh.