Hindustan Copper's Profit Soars Amid Revenue Boom

State-owned Hindustan Copper Limited has reported a staggering 162.5% surge in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, reaching Rs 352.37 crore. This impressive growth was driven by robust revenue, as per the company's filing on Monday.

The copper producer's revenue from operations climbed 81.4% to Rs 936.50 crore, compared to Rs 516.37 crore in the same period last year, while total income increased to Rs 953.60 crore from Rs 526.65 crore. Profit before tax more than doubled, hitting Rs 471.77 crore, reflecting a sharper rise in earnings than revenue growth.

Despite expenses rising to Rs 481.83 crore from the previous year's Rs 347.29 crore, it was relatively low compared to revenue growth, bolstering profitability. However, sequential analysis showed a drop compared to the January-March quarter. Governance issues were flagged due to a lack of independent and woman directors.