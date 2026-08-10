Hindustan Copper's Profit Soars Amid Revenue Boom

Hindustan Copper Limited reported a remarkable 162.5% increase in net profit for April-June 2026-27. The surge to Rs 352.37 crore was fueled by an 81.4% rise in revenue. Despite higher expenses, profitability leaped, though performance dipped sequentially. Corporate governance issues were noted by auditors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:40 IST
Hindustan Copper's Profit Soars Amid Revenue Boom
Hindustan Copper logo (Photo/X@copper_ltd). Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Hindustan Copper Limited has reported a staggering 162.5% surge in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, reaching Rs 352.37 crore. This impressive growth was driven by robust revenue, as per the company's filing on Monday.

The copper producer's revenue from operations climbed 81.4% to Rs 936.50 crore, compared to Rs 516.37 crore in the same period last year, while total income increased to Rs 953.60 crore from Rs 526.65 crore. Profit before tax more than doubled, hitting Rs 471.77 crore, reflecting a sharper rise in earnings than revenue growth.

Despite expenses rising to Rs 481.83 crore from the previous year's Rs 347.29 crore, it was relatively low compared to revenue growth, bolstering profitability. However, sequential analysis showed a drop compared to the January-March quarter. Governance issues were flagged due to a lack of independent and woman directors.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk

Tragic Drone Strike in Nizhnekamsk

Russia
2
GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid

GameStop CEO Considers Pivot to Partnership with eBay Over $56 Billion Bid

United States
3
Young Entrepreneurs Shaping Fashion and Eyewear Markets

Young Entrepreneurs Shaping Fashion and Eyewear Markets

Global
4
Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Financial Storm: Lebanon's Banking Scandal Unveiled

Lebanon

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026