Golkunda Diamonds Shines With Record Q1 FY27 Growth

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Limited has reported strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, showcasing a marked increase in revenue and profitability. The data, released following the company's Board of Directors meeting, highlights significant year-on-year growth across key financial metrics.

For Q1 FY27, Golkunda's total revenue soared to ₹8,521.49 Lakhs, marking a 22.72% increase from the previous fiscal year. The company's EBITDA saw an impressive 69.32% rise to ₹864.12 Lakhs, while the PAT improved by 63.93%, landing at ₹514.03 Lakhs. These figures underline the company's strong market presence and robust export business foundations.

Chairman and Whole-time Director Mr. Kantikumar Dadha expressed optimism, citing the company's new manufacturing facility and ventures into lab-grown diamonds as pivotal to its growth strategy. Golkunda's expansion efforts, especially in the B2C retail space, aim to diversify its revenue streams and secure sustainable long-term growth.