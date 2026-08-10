GameStop Eyes Strategic eBay Partnership Over Takeover Bid

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is contemplating retracting the $56 billion acquisition offer for eBay, preferring a strategic alliance instead. The potential partnership could leverage GameStop's 1,600 US stores to boost market shares in trading cards and collectibles. GameStop seeks board representation if the deal proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:42 IST
GameStop Eyes Strategic eBay Partnership Over Takeover Bid
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GameStop is reconsidering its recent $56 billion acquisition proposal for eBay, opting instead for a strategic partnership, as revealed by sources familiar with the discussions.

The proposed alliance would focus on enhancing eBay's market presence by utilizing GameStop's extensive U.S. retail network, particularly in higher-margin areas like trading cards and collectibles.

Such a partnership might also see GameStop taking a seat on eBay's board, emphasizing its growing influence after increasing its eBay stake to 9.8%. Both companies have yet to make any public comments.

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