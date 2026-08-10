GameStop Eyes Strategic eBay Partnership Over Takeover Bid
GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is contemplating retracting the $56 billion acquisition offer for eBay, preferring a strategic alliance instead. The potential partnership could leverage GameStop's 1,600 US stores to boost market shares in trading cards and collectibles. GameStop seeks board representation if the deal proceeds.
- Country:
- United States
GameStop is reconsidering its recent $56 billion acquisition proposal for eBay, opting instead for a strategic partnership, as revealed by sources familiar with the discussions.
The proposed alliance would focus on enhancing eBay's market presence by utilizing GameStop's extensive U.S. retail network, particularly in higher-margin areas like trading cards and collectibles.
Such a partnership might also see GameStop taking a seat on eBay's board, emphasizing its growing influence after increasing its eBay stake to 9.8%. Both companies have yet to make any public comments.