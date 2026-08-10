GameStop Eyes Strategic eBay Partnership Over Takeover Bid

GameStop is reconsidering its recent $56 billion acquisition proposal for eBay, opting instead for a strategic partnership, as revealed by sources familiar with the discussions.

The proposed alliance would focus on enhancing eBay's market presence by utilizing GameStop's extensive U.S. retail network, particularly in higher-margin areas like trading cards and collectibles.

Such a partnership might also see GameStop taking a seat on eBay's board, emphasizing its growing influence after increasing its eBay stake to 9.8%. Both companies have yet to make any public comments.