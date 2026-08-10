GameStop's Next Move: Pivot or Partnership with eBay?

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen is reevaluating his strategy to acquire e-commerce giant eBay, opting instead for a potential partnership, according to Bloomberg News. Cohen's revised plan emphasizes collaboration over acquisition, allowing eBay to utilize GameStop's extensive retail network across the United States.

The reconsideration follows eBay's rejection of GameStop's unsolicited $56 billion takeover bid, which was deemed neither credible nor appealing by eBay. The bid faced industry skepticism due to GameStop's smaller market size and reliance on a financing plan heavily dependent on debt and stock issuance.

Amid this strategic shift, Cohen is reported to seek board seats within eBay should a partnership materialize. Both companies strive to grow in high-margin sectors like trading cards and collectibles, despite their vastly different business models. Neither GameStop nor eBay responded to requests for comment on this development.