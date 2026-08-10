Ethanol and EVs: Driving Together Towards India's Green Future

The Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE) has urged that ethanol and electric vehicles (EVs) be viewed as complementary innovations, not competitors, in India's transition towards cleaner mobility. This comes amid concerns over E20 petrol's impact on vehicle mileage and compatibility. IFGE stresses the necessity for a diversified energy mix, incorporating ethanol, EVs, hybrids, CNG, and hydrogen, especially given the nearly 300 million internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles still on Indian roads.

"The debate should not be framed as ethanol versus EVs; India needs both," declared Dilip Patil, IFGE-West's Regional Director in Pune. Patil emphasized E20 petrol's potential to immediately lower crude oil reliance and bolster energy security while allowing room for EVs and other technologies to scale. The IFGE, addressing fuel efficiency concerns, referenced studies by the Automotive Research Association of India, Indian Oil, and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, which showed a modest 2-6 percent reduction in fuel efficiency with E20 compared to E10.

Testing so far hasn't shown significant engine damage, with newer vehicles using ethanol-compatible materials and most concerns centered around older cars. India aims for nationwide E20 deployment by April 2025, while also expanding higher ethanol blends, flex-fuel vehicles, and second-generation ethanol. Recent figures from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas highlight that the ethanol blending program has saved over Rs 1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange and replaced nearly 316 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil since 2014-15. The government continues to push ethanol blending to decrease crude oil imports and increase the use of domestically produced fuels.