India's Tennis Titans: Nagal and Bhambri Lead Charge Against South Korea in Davis Cup

Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri have been selected for India's Davis Cup team facing South Korea in the 2026 Qualifiers. Set for September in Seoul, the match could lead India to its first Final 8 appearance under the current format. Key players also include Manas Dhamne and Dhakshineswar Suresh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 21:31 IST
India's Tennis Titans: Nagal and Bhambri Lead Charge Against South Korea in Davis Cup
Indian Tennis player Yuki Bhambri. (Photo/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI

India's tennis stars Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri have been named in the squad set to face South Korea in next month's second-round Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers, as reported by Olympics.com. The matches are scheduled to take place at the Olympic Tennis Centre in Seoul on September 18 and 19. The winner will advance to the Final 8 stage in Bologna, Italy, come November.

Nagal and Bhambri are India's leading players in singles and doubles, respectively. Nagal, ranked 235th, will lead India's singles team alongside Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne. Suresh holds a ranking of 393, while Dhamne, India's No. 2 player ranked 362, has earned his first Davis Cup call-up. Bhambri, 28th in doubles rankings, is expected to team up with N Sriram Balaji, who is ranked 57th.

India's core squad remains largely unchanged from their 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in Bengaluru during the opening round of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers. In that match, Suresh was instrumental, winning all three rubber matches he played. The upcoming tie against South Korea will be India's maiden appearance in the second round of Qualifiers since the current format started in 2019, with hopes of reaching the Final 8 for the first time under these rules. South Korea has participated in the 16-team Davis Cup Finals both in 2022 and 2023.

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