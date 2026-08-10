Madhuri Dixit to Host 'Kon Honar Crorepati': A New Era for Marathi Television

Acclaimed actor Madhuri Dixit is venturing into Marathi television as the host of 'Kon Honar Crorepati', a popular quiz show. The announcement was made by Sony Marathi and Sony LIV on Monday, signaling a fresh chapter for the show with the campaign titled 'Aata Khel Badalnar'.

Dixit, a veteran in Indian cinema, will engage with contestants, delving into their personal stories while they compete for substantial prizes. She expressed her enthusiasm for joining a program that marries knowledge with individual aspirations, emphasising its inspirational impact.

Set to broadcast on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV, 'Kon Honar Crorepati' will feature not just a quiz format but also the heartfelt narratives of its participants. While the premiere date remains under wraps, anticipation builds for a season rich in tales of hope, dreams, and perseverance.