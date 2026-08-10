Madhuri Dixit to Host 'Kon Honar Crorepati': A New Era for Marathi Television
Madhuri Dixit will host 'Kon Honar Crorepati', a popular Marathi quiz show. Sony Marathi and Sony LIV revealed her as the new face of the program. The show will blend knowledge, aspiration, and personal stories, with Dixit eager to celebrate the spirit of curiosity and perseverance.
Acclaimed actor Madhuri Dixit is venturing into Marathi television as the host of 'Kon Honar Crorepati', a popular quiz show. The announcement was made by Sony Marathi and Sony LIV on Monday, signaling a fresh chapter for the show with the campaign titled 'Aata Khel Badalnar'.
Dixit, a veteran in Indian cinema, will engage with contestants, delving into their personal stories while they compete for substantial prizes. She expressed her enthusiasm for joining a program that marries knowledge with individual aspirations, emphasising its inspirational impact.
Set to broadcast on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV, 'Kon Honar Crorepati' will feature not just a quiz format but also the heartfelt narratives of its participants. While the premiere date remains under wraps, anticipation builds for a season rich in tales of hope, dreams, and perseverance.