Madhuri Dixit to Host 'Kon Honar Crorepati': A New Era for Marathi Television

Madhuri Dixit will host 'Kon Honar Crorepati', a popular Marathi quiz show. Sony Marathi and Sony LIV revealed her as the new face of the program. The show will blend knowledge, aspiration, and personal stories, with Dixit eager to celebrate the spirit of curiosity and perseverance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 21:18 IST
Madhuri Dixit to Host 'Kon Honar Crorepati': A New Era for Marathi Television
Madhuri Dixit (Photo/Sony). Image Credit: ANI

Acclaimed actor Madhuri Dixit is venturing into Marathi television as the host of 'Kon Honar Crorepati', a popular quiz show. The announcement was made by Sony Marathi and Sony LIV on Monday, signaling a fresh chapter for the show with the campaign titled 'Aata Khel Badalnar'.

Dixit, a veteran in Indian cinema, will engage with contestants, delving into their personal stories while they compete for substantial prizes. She expressed her enthusiasm for joining a program that marries knowledge with individual aspirations, emphasising its inspirational impact.

Set to broadcast on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV, 'Kon Honar Crorepati' will feature not just a quiz format but also the heartfelt narratives of its participants. While the premiere date remains under wraps, anticipation builds for a season rich in tales of hope, dreams, and perseverance.

TRENDING

1
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
2
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States
3
Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

United States
4
World In Brief: A Chaotic Global Landscape

World In Brief: A Chaotic Global Landscape

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026