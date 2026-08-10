London Stock Indexes Slip Amid Economic Data Anticipation

London's stock indexes took a short break from last week's gains on Monday. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both fell by 0.4%, affected by Imperial Brands' job cut report and the anticipation of upcoming economic data. Both indexes had seen four consecutive weeks of gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 21:33 IST
London Stock Indexes Slip Amid Economic Data Anticipation
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London's stock indexes briefly paused their upward momentum on Monday following last week's notable gains. Investors showed caution as shares of Imperial Brands descended due to unveiled plans for job reductions. This downturn coincided with a general anticipation for economic data set to be released later in the week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed with a decline of 0.4% at 10,862.50 points, mirroring the midcap FTSE 250, which also dipped by 0.4% to 24,744.54 points. This decrease comes after the FTSE 250 registered a record closing high in the previous trading session.

Despite Monday's decline, both indexes celebrated their fourth consecutive week of growth as of Friday, highlighting a period of robust performance prior to this recent pause in gains.

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