London Stock Indexes Slip Amid Economic Data Anticipation

London's stock indexes briefly paused their upward momentum on Monday following last week's notable gains. Investors showed caution as shares of Imperial Brands descended due to unveiled plans for job reductions. This downturn coincided with a general anticipation for economic data set to be released later in the week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed with a decline of 0.4% at 10,862.50 points, mirroring the midcap FTSE 250, which also dipped by 0.4% to 24,744.54 points. This decrease comes after the FTSE 250 registered a record closing high in the previous trading session.

Despite Monday's decline, both indexes celebrated their fourth consecutive week of growth as of Friday, highlighting a period of robust performance prior to this recent pause in gains.