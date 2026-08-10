Austria Disrupts Sanction-Busting Missile Equipment Scheme

The Austrian authorities have dismantled a scheme in which a firm in Vienna supplied equipment for Russian missiles and fighter jets, violating European Union sanctions, the interior ministry announced Monday.

The company allegedly falsified documents to export restricted items like metalworking tools and CNC machines. The ministry revealed that the firm's 28-year-old Belarusian director was apprehended in May.

The unnamed company used a network of shell corporations across countries including Turkey and the UAE to mask the shipments. Austria's minister Joerg Leichtfried condemned the diversion of EU technology toward military production and emphasized Austria's commitment to enforcing legal sanctions on Russia. The investigation continues as evidence reveals extensive deliveries to Russian manufacturers since 2022.