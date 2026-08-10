BSE Ltd Set to Join Nifty 50, Wipro to Shift to Nifty Next 50

In a significant reshuffle, BSE Ltd is all set to join the Nifty 50 index, stepping in for Wipro Ltd as part of the latest semi-annual review by NSE Indices Ltd. The changes will take effect from September 30, 2026, according to a statement made by NSE Indices on Monday.

This decision follows the analysis by the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee, where BSE's average free-float market capitalisation of Rs 1,40,879 crore over a six-month review period outpaced Wipro's Rs 55,930 crore. BSE has qualified for inclusion by having a market capitalisation at least 1.5 times that of the smallest Nifty 50 constituent.

While TVS Motor and Divi's Laboratories had significant market capitalisation, they didn't meet the thresholds required for inclusion in the Nifty 50. Post-exit from the index, Wipro will transition to the Nifty Next 50, joined by other companies exiting and entering this index and the broader Nifty 100.