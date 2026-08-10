Over 6,000 Agriculture Students Get ₹21.35 Crore in Scholarships

More than 6,000 agriculture students across India have received scholarships and fellowship funds worth ₹21.35 crore directly into their accounts as the government shifts to a monthly Direct Benefit Transfer system designed to make financial assistance faster, more transparent and easier for students to access.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the funds through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at ICAR-IARI, Pusa. The new arrangement means eligible agriculture students will receive scholarship payments every month through DBT, reducing delays associated with conventional disbursement processes and giving students greater certainty about when their financial support will arrive.

Speaking to students at the programme, Chouhan described scholarships as more than financial assistance, saying they also support stronger agricultural education by giving young people greater opportunities to learn, develop practical skills and prepare themselves for careers connected with farming, research and agricultural enterprise.

Monthly DBT to Make Scholarship Payments Faster

The NSP-DBT system has been introduced to create a quicker and more seamless scholarship distribution process, with funds reaching beneficiaries directly rather than moving through multiple stages before reaching students. Regular monthly payments are expected to help recipients manage their educational expenses with greater certainty and concentrate more closely on their studies.

Chouhan placed particular emphasis on practical training, arguing that classroom education by itself is not enough to prepare capable farmers, agricultural scientists or entrepreneurs. Students need hands-on exposure that allows them to understand real farming conditions, apply scientific knowledge and develop the problem-solving abilities required to deal with challenges across the agriculture sector.

He also invited students to share suggestions for improving the system, signalling that feedback from young people studying agriculture could help shape educational and training practices around their needs and experiences.

Students Encouraged to Explore Startups, Research and Innovation

Chouhan urged agriculture students to think beyond conventional employment and explore opportunities in innovation, research and startups, areas that could allow young professionals to create solutions for farmers while building new businesses and technologies around agriculture.

Agricultural education, he said, needs stronger links with technology, industry requirements and practical training so that graduates are better prepared for future challenges. This approach could become increasingly important as farming adopts new technologies and requires professionals who understand both scientific research and conditions on the ground.

Referring to the government's priorities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said food security, nutrition and farmers' income security remain major areas of attention. He also acknowledged the contribution of ICAR scientists, whose research combined with farmers' work has helped strengthen India's food grain reserves.

The Minister encouraged young people to set goals that extend beyond individual career advancement and use their knowledge to contribute to the country's agricultural development.

Agriculture Students Asked to Join Plantation Drives

Marking Hariyali Amavasya, Chouhan appealed to students studying at ICAR institutions across India to participate in plantation activities, connecting agricultural education with wider responsibility towards environmental protection and greener landscapes.

The call underlined the close relationship between agriculture and environmental sustainability, particularly as the sector faces challenges linked to natural resources, changing climatic conditions and the need to maintain productive farming systems for future generations.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, ICAR Director General Dr. M.L. Jat, ICAR Secretary Gyanendra Tripathi, DDG Dr. Yashpal Singh Malik and IARI Director Dr. C. Srinivasa Rao attended the programme, along with senior ICAR and IARI officials, scientists and students. Thousands of agriculture students from different parts of the country also participated virtually.

The monthly scholarship initiative combines financial support with a broader push to make agricultural education more practical, technology-oriented and connected with research and entrepreneurship, giving students greater scope to participate directly in shaping the future of Indian agriculture.