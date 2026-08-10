Nvidia's $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Ambition

Financial heavyweights, including Apollo Global, Blackstone, and Nvidia, are reportedly collaborating on a $500 billion funding package aimed at developing AI infrastructure. The initiative seeks to support the growth of AI technology through investment in chips, power generation, and data centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:17 IST
Nvidia's $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Ambition
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A consortium of major financial institutions, led by Apollo Global and Blackstone, is reportedly aligning with Nvidia to assemble an impressive $500 billion funding package dedicated to AI infrastructure development. This strategic move, reported by the Financial Times, aims to further bolster Nvidia's capital in supporting the thriving AI industry.

The collaboration includes prominent players like BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, and KKR. The consortium is in discussions to partner with Nvidia for expanding its AI initiatives, which include investments in chips, power generation, and data centers. Sources familiar with the negotiations revealed these developments, signaling a significant push in AI infrastructure investment.

While a formal announcement could be imminent, as early as Monday, responses from involved parties have been reserved. BlackRock refrained from commenting when reached out by Reuters, and other companies, including Nvidia, have yet to respond to inquiries.

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