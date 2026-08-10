Air India Airbus Incident: Unraveling the Altitude Anomaly

Airbus is assisting an investigation into an Air India A320 aircraft's sudden 300-foot altitude loss during a flight, resulting in injuries to passengers and crew. The Indian government has launched a probe, examining flight data and voice recorders, while further testing is conducted on the pilot for psychoactive substances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:07 IST
Air India Airbus Incident: Unraveling the Altitude Anomaly
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Airbus, the European aerospace giant, announced on Monday that it is dispatching specialists to aid in the investigation of a sudden altitude loss experienced by an Air India Airbus aircraft. The incident occurred on August 4, when an Air India A320 aircraft plunged approximately 300 feet during a flight from Phuket to Delhi. Despite the scare, the aircraft safely landed in Delhi.

The Indian government swiftly initiated a probe into the incident on the same day, collecting the aircraft's Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder for detailed examination. This altitude anomaly resulted in injuries to eight passengers and four crew members, raising serious concerns about flight safety.

In a related development, India's civil aviation ministry reported on Sunday that the captain of the flight tested positive in an initial screening for psychoactive substances. This development has led to further laboratory testing to ensure comprehensive examination and safety assurances.

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