2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Revamps: No Quarter-Finals, New Race to Championships Unveiled

In an unprecedented shift for international hockey, the 2026 FIH Hockey Men's and Women's World Cups, scheduled from August 15 to 30, will see a transformative format change as host nations Belgium and the Netherlands eliminate the traditional quarter-final stage. This major alteration will directly catapult the top two teams from the initial stages into the semi-finals.

The unique setup divides 16 teams into four initial pools, labeled A through D, with the Indian men's and women's teams placed in Pool D. The men's competition pits India against formidable opponents England, Pakistan, and Wales, while the women face China, England, and South Africa. These phases will test strategies and stamina as teams strive for semi-final spots without quarter-final safety nets.

As the tournament progresses into Crossover Pools from August 21 to 24, teams are reshuffled into new groups based on their performance, with essential victories carrying over crucial points. The concluding matches on August 29 for women in the Netherlands and August 30 for men in Belgium will culminate in thrilling medal deciders. Coaches Marijne and Fulton emphasize adaptive strategies and strong starts to gain an upper hand in this novel competition landscape.