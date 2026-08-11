Dollar Strengthens as Oil Prices Surge Amid Inflation Anticipation

The U.S. dollar saw gains on Monday due to rising oil prices and anticipation of a key inflation report, following a weak jobs report. Traders have lowered expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike. Key economic indicators this week may further impact currency markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 00:21 IST
Dollar Strengthens as Oil Prices Surge Amid Inflation Anticipation
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The U.S. dollar gained on Monday as oil prices increased, with the financial world keenly awaiting Wednesday's consumer price inflation report. The shift follows Friday's unexpectedly weak jobs data, reducing the likelihood of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike.

Currently, Fed funds futures traders are assigning a 52% probability for a rate hike in September, down from 67% the previous week. Analysts indicate that sluggish job growth coupled with easing oil prices are factors in this declining probability. According to Adam Button, chief currency analyst at investingLive, the situation before Friday's jobs report looked promising for a September hike, but subsequent poor figures changed expectations.

Key economic data, including consumer and producer price indices and retail sales, are expected this week and may sway expectations further. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments continue to impact oil prices, spurring a 4% jump on Monday as compensation talks between Iran and the U.S. cast doubt on a resolution to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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