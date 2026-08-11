Market Turmoil Amid Middle East Tensions and Tech Sell-Off
The Nasdaq fell as investor concerns over the Middle East heightened. Intel's shares declined, compounding market uncertainty. Despite the S&P 500's record close from strong earnings, the Iran conflict overshadows potential recovery. Investors remain alert to economic data influencing potential Federal Reserve rate hikes, with 52% predicting a September increase.
- Country:
- United States
The Nasdaq experienced a downturn on Monday, driven by investor anxiety over unresolved tensions in the Middle East and significant declines in semiconductor shares, including those of Intel. The situation exacerbated market uncertainty despite the S&P 500's record close on Friday, fueled by unexpectedly strong earnings reports.
Amid escalating tensions, U.S. crude oil prices saw a sharp 5% increase, reflecting concerns over energy prices potentially spurring inflation and prompting potential central bank interventions. The ongoing Iran conflict has layered a complex risk factor over positive earnings, as remarked by investment strategist Tom Hainlin.
Upcoming economic reports this week may provide crucial insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, especially following unexpectedly poor employment data. Traders are adjusting their expectations, now seeing a 52% probability of an interest rate hike in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.