Controversial Fund Lies in Attorney General's Hands

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed reporters about the future control of the contentious 'weaponization' fund, designating the decision to Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Blanche, who took office as Washington's top lawyer after being confirmed on Saturday, previously worked closely with Trump. The U.S. Justice Department's recent retraction of an order made the $1.776 billion fund possible, earmarked for individuals alleging government abuse.

This fund originated from a legal settlement related to a $10 billion lawsuit Trump filed against his government. Initially, it encountered opposition among Republicans in Congress, who criticized it as a potential slush fund for Trump's supporters.