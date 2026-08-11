Controversial Fund Lies in Attorney General's Hands

President Trump announced that the future of the 'weaponization' fund rests with Attorney General Todd Blanche. Approved following resistance, Blanche will oversee the $1.776 billion fund, previously blocked by the Justice Department, intended to compensate abuse victims from Trump’s lawsuit against the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 01:18 IST
Controversial Fund Lies in Attorney General's Hands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed reporters about the future control of the contentious 'weaponization' fund, designating the decision to Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Blanche, who took office as Washington's top lawyer after being confirmed on Saturday, previously worked closely with Trump. The U.S. Justice Department's recent retraction of an order made the $1.776 billion fund possible, earmarked for individuals alleging government abuse.

This fund originated from a legal settlement related to a $10 billion lawsuit Trump filed against his government. Initially, it encountered opposition among Republicans in Congress, who criticized it as a potential slush fund for Trump's supporters.

TRENDING

1
Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

United States
2
China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China
3
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
4
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026