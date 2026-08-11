Blaze at Zawiya: Libya's Largest Refinery Under Siege

A significant fire broke out on Monday at Libya's Zawiya refinery, igniting a diesel tank and sending thick black smoke into the sky. Brega Petroleum Marketing Company, which monitors fuel supplies, confirmed the incident's uncertain origins.

The Zawiya refinery, located about 25 miles west of Tripoli, is Libya's largest operational refinery with a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day. It is linked to the Sharara oilfield. Firefighter brigades have been dispatched to contain the blaze, and the NOC has declared a state of emergency, pressing for an immediate investigation.

This incident follows a recent drone crash into a naphtha tank. Despite the turmoil, refinery operations remain steady without interruption, according to engineers onsite.